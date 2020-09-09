College Football Player Dies of COVID-19 Complications

A college football player in Pennsylvania has died of complications from the coronavirus.

Jamain Stephens, 20, a player at California University of Pennsylvania and son of a former NFL player, passed away from the disease according to the school and an obituary posted on Tuesday.

Known as “Juice,” Stephens played three seasons of college football prior to this season. The California University of Pennsylvania canceled their season due to the coronavirus.

“Jamain was such a wonderful student with a smile on his face every time you saw him,” California University of Pennsylvania Athletic Director Karen Hjerpe said in a statement. “His personality was contagious and he made such a positive impact on everyone he met.”

As the New York Post reports, “A senior majoring in business administration, the 6-foot-3 athlete appeared in 32 games in three prior seasons at Cal U. University officials did not detail his cause of death, but his obituary in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette noted he had ‘died of COVID-19 complications.'”

Damar Hamlin, a safety at Pitt who played with Stephens in high school, took to Twitter to express his sorrow over his friend’s passing.

“Got out of practice & heard the worst news. RIP JUICE,” Hamlin wrote. “The most genuine & caring soul on this planet. You touched so many w/ love & laughs. Cherish y’all brothers while they still here & PLEASE continue to take this virus seriously. You’ll be missed dearly. I just wanna give your momma the biggest hug bro.”

According to Pro Football Talk, “Stephens’ father, also named Jamain Stephens, played for the Steelers from 1996 to 1998 and for the Bengals from 1999 to 2001.”

Stephens would have been 21 on September 21.