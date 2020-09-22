Most Big 10 Football Fans Credit President Trump for Return to Conference Play

A poll finds that more than half of respondents feel that the Big 10’s return to play is due to President Donald Trump’s urging a college football return.

A Morning Consult poll released on Monday revealed that 53 percent of respondents give President Trump credit for the Big 10’s decision to return to play. And they also agree with the decision to go back to football.

In the breakdown, 19 percent said the president was “completely responsible,” and an additional 34 percent said they felt the president is “somewhat responsible” for the Big 10’s decision. Less than 20 percent gave the president no credit for the return to play.

The poll also found that some respondents are now a bit more amenable to voting for Trump in November.

“The return of Big Ten football could provide Trump with a small bump at the ballot box, as 10 percent of Democrats and 11 percent of independents said they are more likely to vote for the president in November based on his role in influencing the conference’s return to play,” the poll taker said.

The poll did not ask where they stood on the president before the return of college football.

Morning Consult also found that there has been a large shift away from shutting football down due to COVID-19. In August, the poll taker found that 71 percent of college football fans agreed with the decision not to play. This poll, though, found that up to 62 percent now want to see football come back.

