Titans-Steelers Game Postponed Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Sunday’s game between the Titans and the Steelers has been postponed due to a coronavirus breakout among Titans players and staff.

News that a fourth Titans player had tested positive surfaced Wednesday, in addition to the three players and five staff members who had tested positive after last weekend’s game.

According to Pro Football Talk:

It is unclear when the game will be played. It could be postponed only a day until Monday night, or it could be postponed to later in the season, which would necessitate the juggling of bye weeks. The Vikings’ game against the Texans is currently still on, as the Vikings have had no positive tests after playing against the Titans.

The Titans facilities have been shut down all week due to the positive tests. This is the first NFL game that has been seriously impacted by the coronavirus.