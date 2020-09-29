Titans, Vikings Halt In-Person Activities After Positive COVID-19 Tests

The NFL had remained relatively problem free regarding positive coronavirus tests since the season began three weeks ago, but that is apparently coming to an end.

The Titans had three players and five other members of their staff test positive for the coronavirus. In response, the Titans have suspended in-person activities. The Vikings, who the Titans played on Sunday, have also ceased in-person activities.

“Players and personnel who tested positive will quarantine, according to NFL guidelines,” Pro Football Talk reported. “Those who were in close contact with players and personnel who tested positive will need to test negative before they can participate in any club activities.

“There’s no word yet on the identity of the players or personnel who tested positive.”

If the Vikings and Titans are not cleared t0 resume activities soon, it could lead to a cancellation of their games this weekend. The Titans are scheduled to host the Steelers and the Vikings are making the trip to Houston to play the Texans.