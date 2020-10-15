UFC Star Jorge Masvidal Praises Donald Trump: ‘You a Bmf Sir’

UFC Welterweight Jorge Masvidal is still hitting the campaign trail for President Donald Trump, and in a tweet responding to praise from the commander in chief, the fighter happily called the president a “bad mother f*ck*r.”

President Trump tweeted high praise for the UFC fighter, calling him “really smart” and touting the “great honor” of having his support.

“Jorge, you’re really tough and really smart. My Great Honor to have your support!” Trump tweeted on Wednesday evening.

Jorge, you’re really tough and really smart. My Great Honor to have your support! @GamebredFighter https://t.co/cehUjvCDUn — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2020

Masvidal was thrilled with the president’s tweet and quickly responded, saying, “My honor and duty to the country my father risked his life escaping to from the hands of communists. Said it before, and I’ll say it again, you a bmf sir.”

My honor and duty to the country my father risked his life escaping to from the hands of communists. Said it before and I’ll say it again, you a bmf sir #supernecessary @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/GBUEdxRaoT — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) October 15, 2020

Masvidal has shown his great support for Trump’s reelection campaign by hitting the road for a campaign through Florida to convince Latinos to vote for the president.

During the “Fighters Against Socialism” bus tour organized by Donald Trump, Jr., Masvidal slammed the Democrats for their plans to “destroy” the U.S.A. and their arrogant assumption that they are owed the Latino vote.

After lambasting Democrats for assuming that they have the Latino vote locked up, Masvidal attacked Joe Biden saying, “You either reelect President Trump and keep America great, or we let Joe Biden will destroy the greatest country the world has ever seen.’

