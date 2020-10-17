Lou Holtz on Why He Supports President Trump: ‘I’m Here for My Children and Grandchildren’

The last time Notre Dame won a National Championship, it was largely due to the efforts of their head coach Lou Holtz. Fast-forward 32 years, and Holtz is lending his efforts to a different, far more consequential competition: The race for the presidency of the United States.

Holtz, a staunch supporter of President Trump, was asked on Friday why he’s hitting the campaign trail for President Trump. His answer made it clear that he’s not doing it for himself, he’s doing it for his “children and grandchildren.”

“I’m not here for Lou Holtz…I’m here for my children and my grandchildren.”@CoachLouHoltz88 discussing why he’s hitting the campaign trail for President @realDonaldTrump 🙏🏻🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HVh1iuBJGB — Cath O’Neill 🎃 (@cathponeill) October 16, 2020

Holtz partnered with President Trump’s son, Eric Trump, for a recent Catholics for Trump event in Pennsylvania. In late September, the legendary college coach also campaigned for the president in the critical swing state of Wisconsin.

Speaking to local reporters in Wisconsin, Holtz sounded a familiar theme when explaining why he supports the president.

“I’m just one of these old fashioned people,” Holtz said. “I’m an old person. It doesn’t mean much to me, but I’m doing this for my children, my grandchildren, their future and it’s something I believe.”