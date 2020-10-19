Former UFC Fighter Says Chechen Who Decapitated French Teacher is a ‘Hero’

Former UFC welterweight fighter Zelim Imadaev said on Sunday that the Chechen teen in France who beheaded his teacher is a “hero of Islam.”

Imadaev, a Muslim who was released from his UFC contract several months ago, praised the terrorist who murdered his teacher in Paris and prayed that “Allah approve your jihad,” in an Instagram story posted on Sunday, the BloodyElbow reported.

The 18-year-old teen attacked his teacher in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, in the Île-de-France region in north-central France, on Oct. 16. He was shot and killed by the police moments after he murdered the teacher.

The teen, who French police identified as using social media accounts attributed to an “Abdoulakh A,” posted images of his horrid deed on social media, one with the message, “I have executed one of the dogs from hell who dared to put Muhammad down.”

The Muslim teen was angered that the teacher spoke about and showed images of the 2015 Charlie Hebdo incident when a group of Muslim terrorists murdered several newspaper workers for publishing cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammad.

Imadaev is the second MMA fighter to praise the terror attack in France. Albert Duraev, who competes in the Absolute Championship Akhmat (ACA), posted a snarky comment on social media saying, “freedom of speech has lost its beginning in France.”

