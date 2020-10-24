Report: Antonio Brown Reunites with Tom Brady, Signs One-Year Deal with Bucs

Everyone pretty much saw this coming, right? After one of the most bizarre and tumultuous near two-year stretches in the history of sports, star wide receiver Antonio Brown has decided to reunite with Tom Brady by signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The deal was reported late Friday night, capping off a week filled with rumors that the former Steeler, Raider, and Patriot, would end up in Seattle with his friend Russell Wilson. Though, in the end, the Florida native chose Brady and the Bucs.

As Pro Football Talk reports, “…his one-year deal with the Buccaneers pays slightly above the league minimum. It also includes individual and team incentives.”

According to NFL Media:

Brown, 32, hasn’t played a down in the NFL since September of 2019 when the capricious wideout had Tom Brady throwing him passes in New England for all of one game. It was the culmination of a rocky year that began with an unceremonious exit out of Pittsburgh via trade, a dramatic offseason that lead to his release from the Raiders, and after a two-week foray with the Patriots, Brown’s 2019 ended with another release amid the same criminal allegations that led to his suspension from the NFL.

The individual incentives will be how Brown really gets paid this year. Though, with Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski, and a few quality running backs who need their reps, Brown will have to share the wealth. However, there should be plenty of wealth to go around. In the one game Brady and Brown played in New England, after only practicing together for a very short time, the pair combined for four catches, 56 yards, and touchdown.

Brady and Brown should be hitting their stride by the time the playoffs roll around. With an addition like Brown, arguably the best wide receiver in the game when he played, the Bucs could very well be the favorite to win the NFC.