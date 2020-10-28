Texans Shut Down Facilities After Positive Coronavirus Test

The Houston Texans had to shut down operations at their practice facility on Wednesday, after a player tested positive for the coronavirus.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport shared the announcement on Twitter:

According to Pro Football Talk:

The Texans are on their bye this week, so there’s no immediate threat to the schedule. All NFL players are tested every day, including during bye weeks.

The Packers were at the Texans on Sunday. There has been no immediate word on whether the Packers will need to take any additional precautions.