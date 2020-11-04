Buccaneers’ Antonio Brown Now Cleared from Suspended List

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have now been given the green light to clear Pro Bowl receiver Antonio Brown from the suspended list just in time for the run up to the playoffs, Pro Football Talk reported.

Brown signed with the Bucs on Oct. 27, despite his claims that he was going to retire from the NFL. Brown, though, could not hit the field right away because he was still forced to fulfill several weeks of suspensions for multiple off-field incidents.

In January, the 32-year-old player faced a possible life sentence for felony burglary with battery after being arrested for an assault of a truck driver in Florida.

He was also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation over the incident.

The team also made several other roster moves with Brown’s return, including signing offensive lineman John Molchon to the practice squad. Running back Kenjon Barner was also moved off the reserve/suspended list and into the practice squad. Meanwhile, Zack Bailey and Aca’Cedric Ware were both released from the practice squad.

In conjunction with bringing Brown back to active status, the team also waived receiver Cyril Grayson.

