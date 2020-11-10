Golf great Tiger Woods got teary-eyed on Tuesday when reflecting on his 2019 Masters win and how special it was to celebrate it with his son, Charlie.

The 44-year-old golf hero admitted that he still “gets teary” remembering how his son was one of the first to offer him a big hug on that fateful day when he won his fifth green Masters jacket.

“I still get chills just thinking about it,” Woods told the press. “Coming up 18, knowing that all I had to do was to two-putt that 15-footer. Seeing my family there, my mom and my kids and all of the people that helped support me, were there for me through the tough times.

“Walking up there, I was just trying not to lose it. When I walked off the back of the green, to see Charlie there and just open up our arms. It meant a lot to me, and it still does. It reminded me so much of me and my dad. To come full circle like that, I get a bit teary.”

Tiger Woods chokes up recounting his 2019 Masters Sunday. #themasters pic.twitter.com/s9xNPh1Upi — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 10, 2020

Golf fans may recall that in 1997 when Tiger won his first Masters tournament, his father was right there to be the first to congratulate him. Last year, that came “full circle” as Tiger’s own son was there for his historic fifth win.

Tiger’s 2019 win was an amazing comeback for a player that many had written off as a has-been thanks to years of health troubles and personal issues that caused his level of play to drop precipitously.

After Tiger Woods won his first Masters in 1997, he embraced his father, Earl. 22 years later after winning his 5th Masters, he got to share that same moment with his own son, Charlie. pic.twitter.com/BqH1AyvM6A — ESPN (@espn) April 15, 2019

Nearly everyone in sports broadcasting had imagined that they would never see Tiger Woods walking among the top golfers in the world again. He proved them wrong with a nearly flawless game.

