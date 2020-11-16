Will Muschamp to Receive $13 Million After Getting Fired from South Carolina

Getting fired is a disagreeable experience for most people. That is unless you’re a head coach in the Southeastern Conference.

The latest example of this comes with news of the firing of South Carolina coach Will Muschamp who, according to reports, will receive a $13.2 million buyout as part of his termination before the end of the season.

This is not Muschamp’s first time being fired before the end of the regular season. The well-traveled coach who made a name for himself in the SEC as a defensive mastermind was also let go at Florida before the end of the 2014 season.

“I appreciate all that Will Muschamp has done for our program and wish him and his family the best moving forward,” South Carolina Athletic Director Ray Tanner said in a statement. “I believe our program will be well served by Coach Bobo as the interim head coach as we search for a new leader for Gamecock Football.”

In addition to ending similarly, Muschamp’s time at Florida and South Carolina followed a similar trend. His first three years with the Gamecocks were marked by bowl appearances and a sense of optimism, as they were at Florida. However, after that things took a turn. Muschamp posted a disappointing 6-13 record in his last season-and-a-half at South Carolina. He also posted a lowly 10-13 record in his last two years with the Gators.

Whatever his faults as a head coach, Muschamp is a proven defensive coach who should still find himself very much in demand.