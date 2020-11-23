Fox Sports football analyst Matt Leinart jumped to Twitter on Saturday to blast California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s coronavirus lockdown orders and stated that he can’t wait to leave the state.

Leinart seemed to have reached his breaking point as Gov. Newsom once again demanded draconian lockdowns on businesses and restaurants, closing them down for at least three weeks. Leinart slammed the gov., saying, “LA just closed all dining INDOOR/OUTDOOR for three weeks” Can’t wait to move out of this awful place. Ridiculous,” he tweeted.

Fox Sports football analyst Matt Leinart tweets and deletes his frustration with California Gov. Gavin Newsom's draconian coronavirus lockdowns: pic.twitter.com/IBfzMihU4S — WTHuston (@WTHuston) November 23, 2020

However, a short time later the broadcaster deleted the tweet. Despite the deletion, his wife, attorney Josie Loren, took time to explain her family’s position on the lockdowns.

In a trio of tweets, Loren explained that they are not anti-mask, that they usually do not eat out, but that they are sympathetic to all the businesses that Newsom’s strict lockdown orders are destroying.

Actually,if it wasn’t for @MattLeinartQB,we’d never have a home cooked meal.Hes the house cook & cooks ALL the time so we dont have to get our meals elsewhere.Just frustrated that our governor can eat indoors w/ a crowd of ppl,but shuts down businesses that are already struggling https://t.co/OiVfwjaFPt — Josie Loren (@josloren) November 23, 2020

Considering the comments, I’ll leave it at this…Just because I disagree with certain guidelines, doesn’t mean I think there should be no guidelines. We ALWAYS wear our mask, don’t attend large gatherings, & this week alone I’ve been tested twice to ensure the safety of my kids — Josie Loren (@josloren) November 23, 2020

& family. With that said, we’ve seen our friends’ & family’s businesses struggle & most importantly, have seen the toll this has taken on kids not being able to return to school. This has NOTHING to do with eating out. And for the record, I’m an attorney, not a trophy wife. — Josie Loren (@josloren) November 23, 2020

Gov. Newsom suffered a wave of criticism when, after he delivered his latest jobs-killing lockdown, he was subsequently seen living it up in one of California’s most expensive restaurants enjoying a meal indoors while eschewing his own orders mandating social distancing and mask-wearing.

