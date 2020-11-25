Tim Tebow Says Baseball ‘Still in My Heart,’ Will Return to Mets in 2021

Tim Tebow’s baseball dreams are not quite over as the Mets announced this week that he will return to the Mets organization for the 2021 season.

Tebow ended the 2019 season on the injured list after hurting his hand, and the 2020 minor league season was essentially canceled thanks to the coronavirus, but the Mets are not prepared to let him fade away just yet.

Mets president Sandy Alderson is already giving Tebow the thumbs up for 2021.

“So, I talked to Tim Saturday, in between Florida football and some other SEC [broadcasting] obligations,” Alderson said, according to the New York Post. “He’s anxious to come back. And I told Tim, ‘Look, why would you want to end your quest based on a COVID-related reason? You didn’t get a chance to perform this year.’ He was hurt a little bit the previous year. So I think Tim is committed to coming back. And I think we’re committed to giving him an opportunity to do that and we’ll see where it goes.

“This is not a quest without end. At some point it will culminate. But I think that will be at a time when Tim and the organization come to some agreement about where he is and what his potential is. But I didn’t want him to go out based on some COVID-related interruption,” Alderson added.

Tebow admitted that he is still in the hunt for baseball stardom.

“It’s not something that I want to do forever … because there’s a lot of other things that are in my heart that I want to pursue,” Tebow told MLB.com. “But it is something that is still in my heart today.”

During Tebow’s three seasons in the minors, the left fielder has hit .223 with a .638 OPS.

