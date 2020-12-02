Rams Players Donate $750,000 to ‘Social Justice’ Causes

The Los Angeles Rams announced Tuesday that a group of players had donated $750,000 to 25 L.A. area non-profit organizations that advocate for “social justice.”

In its Tuesday press release, the team noted that the players organized to honor “Giving Tuesday,” and in the wake of the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, the players decided to donate to groups that “focus on long-term, systemic change.”

“The Rams invited 25 social justice non-profits to share with the players’ information about their work, those they serve, and how the players could be of the greatest assistance. After listening and learning, the players rewarded each organization with a donation ranging from $20,000 to $50,000,” the Rams told fans in the statement.

Players Michael Brockers, Johnny Hekker, Sebastian Joseph-Day, and Andrew Whitworth represented the team and the group of players in studying the organizations that might receive their donations. Afterward, Whitworth hosted a video informing some of the non-profits that they were among those receiving the aid.

In the video, Whitworth exclaimed that he and his teammates “said ‘hey, we want to make a difference, and we want to make it now.'”

Committed to making a difference in our community. Rams players award $750,000 to local social justice non-profits. #GivingTuesday pic.twitter.com/75TJhkQB2R — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 1, 2020

“In my 15 years in the NFL, this has definitely been one of the more inspiring things that I have had the opportunity to be part of,” Whitworth is quoted as saying by the team press release. “It was an amazing process that allowed us to learn about a variety of nonprofits working across Los Angeles to positively impact lives and advance social justice.

“My teammates and I are very aware of the social injustices that continue to occur, and we made a decision to become actively involved in helping to be part of the change that is desperately needed,” Michael Brockers added.

The non-profit organizations include: A Place Called Home ($50,000); Brotherhood Crusade ($50,000); College Track ($50,000); Heart of Los Angeles ($50,000); Homeboy Industries ($50,000); SoLa I Can Foundation ($50,000); Anti-Recidivism Coalition ($40,000); Liberty Hill Foundation ($40,000); Operation Progress ($30,000); Partnership for Los Angeles Schools ($30,000); Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles ($25,000); Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles ($25,000); Children’s Institute ($25,000); Fulfillment Fund ($25,000); St. Joseph Center ($25,000); Business of Student Success ($20,000); Communities in Schools ($20,000); Covenant House ($20,000); HomeLight Family Living ($20,000); LA Family Housing ($20,000); LAPD Community Safety Partnership ($20,000); LA Regional Food Bank ($20,000); Los Angeles Room and Board ($20,000); Sharefest ($20,000); and Social Justice Learning Institute ($20,000).

