Colby Covington a Huge Favorite over LeBron James in Hypothetical Fight

Shortly after former NBA star Nate Robinson’s face hit the canvas on Saturday night, UFC welterweight sensation and outspoken Trump supporter Colby Covington tweeted that he would like the opportunity to make NBA social justice warrior LeBron James “eat the canvas in half the amount of time.”

Covington also said that he believes NBA players are the softest and most privileged athletes on the planet.”

Heard they finally scraped @nate_robinson’s carcass off the @staplescenter floor. I’d make @kingjames eat the canvas in half the amount of time. Everyone knows current @NBA players are the softest and most privileged athletes on the planet. #TysonJones #Facts — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) November 30, 2020

Now, it appears oddsmakers believe Covington would have an excellent chance of doing that.

According to SportsBetting.ag, Covington opens as a whopping -2500 favorite in a hypothetical fight against James.

“That means a $100 bet on Colby would only win you a measly $4, plus your $100 back,” the Bloody Elbow reports. “Despite ‘King’ James owning a substantial size and athletic advantage, he is understandably being offered up as a +800 betting underdog against the trained fighter. So, a $100 wager on LeBron would win you $800, plus your initial $100 back.”

The Bloody Elbow continued, “There’s an over/under for ‘Total punches landed by LeBron James’ set at 1.5 punches. Both the ‘Over’ and the ‘Under’ props are available at a slightly favored cost of -120. There is also an exotic bet for ‘Will C. Covington defeat L. James in Round 1?’ The odds have the ‘Yes’ wager heavily favored here at -300, with the ‘No’ bet on deck with a dog tag of +200.”

This fight will never happen. Precisely because James knows what will happen. He has everything to lose and nothing to gain from fighting a tremendously skilled fighter like Covington who would quickly negate any athletic or size dimensional advantage James has, to humiliate him in front of what would likely be a record-setting pay-per-view audience.

But, it is kind of fun to think about.