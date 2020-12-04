Special Birthday Wishes From Sarah Palin To ‘BFF’ Walker Evans

Hall of Fame driver Walker Evans received a special birthday wish this week from former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin. On Instagram, Palin wrote: “Happy Birthday to my BFF! Life is a million times better since The Legend Walker Evans entered mine!’.

Palin included a heart emoji and the words ‘(love) him so much’, plus emojis of the American flag and the checkered flag.

Evans, who turned 82 on December 3, is no stranger to that checkered flag.

Among his long list of accomplishments, Walker won 142 total races and 21 championships in off-road desert and short course racing. He has multiple victories in the Baja 500, Baja 1000, Fireworks 250, Mint 400, and Parker 400.

Walker is a two-time Hall of Famer, being inducted into the Off-road Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2015.

Along with her heartfelt words, Palin also included multiple pictures to honor her ‘BFF’. Palin and Evans appear together in some great shots at the race track and other events. Palin is a perfect match for the race world. A lover of cars and sports, the Mama Grizzly looks like she fits right in with pro drivers. Evans is also a perfect match for Palin’s love of America. A true patriot, ‘The Legend’ is decked out in a Stars and Stripes shirt in two of the IG pictures. With the success that both Palin and Evans have enjoyed, you can say the American Dream is alive and well through these extraordinary individuals.

Now a resident of Riverside, California, Evans was born in Michigan. He went on to become one of the greatest drivers of all-time.

In 2017, Palin presented the American Diabetes Association’s ‘Father of the Year’ Award to Evans. Palin and Evans met about four years prior to that event.

After retiring from driving, Evans continued the Walker Evans Racing team, which he still owns today, along with Randy Anderson.

Over the years, Palin has participated in several events with Evans including the Rusty Wallace Charity Ride which helps Special Olympics charities. The Palin-Evans friendship has grown through their shared love of helping others, racing, and exceptional America.

Walker Evans has led an incredible life. ‘The Legend’ has earned multiple championship titles as a driver and owner. He’s also earned the love and respect of family, friends, and fans. Now, he’s topping that all off with one more major title. He’s Sarah Palin’s ‘BFF’. That’s truly legendary.

