Chargers Anthony Lynn Compares Team’s Predicament to Pearl Harbor

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn compared the debacle his team currently finds itself facing to America’s “day of infamy,” during a Wednesday press conference.

When attempting to explain the defeats his team has faced and the possibility of them making a comeback, Lynn referenced America’s “defeat” at Pearl Harbor, and how the country bounced back from that experience.

“Just the other day was Pearl Harbor Day, one of the biggest defeats this country has had,” Lynn explained. “We bounced back from that. I kind of used that as an example with my staff the other day. We’re down and out, but we’re not down yet.”

#Chargers coach Anthony Lynn compared his team situation to Pearl Harbor. What?pic.twitter.com/t2ukuh0Qn0 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 9, 2020

Professional football coaches are known for their lack of perspective, and Lynn is no different. Early in his career at Alabama Nick Saban compared back-to-back upset losses to Mississippi State and Louisiana-Monroe to Pearl Harbor and 9/11.

Nick Saban bounced back from those comments and early losses at Alabama to have one of the greatest runs in college football history. Lynn will obviously want to do the same in the NFL. The Chargers are currently 3-9 and sit at the bottom of the AFC West.