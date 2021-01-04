Giants Players Blast Eagles for ‘Tanking’ Against Washington, Spoiling Their Playoff Chances

The only group of people rooting for the Eagles harder than Eagles fans was the New York Giants. The longtime division rivals became strange bedfellows because a Philadelphia win would have clinched a playoff berth for New York.

However, Philadelphia lost, and the Giants are now mad about it.

Though the Giants aren’t merely mad that Philly lost, they’re mad because they believe the Eagles lost on purpose. The controversy centers around Eagles coach Doug Pederson’s decision to pull starting quarterback Jalen Hurts and replace him with Nate Sudfeld.

The game had been competitive up to the point that Hurts got pulled. After he was pulled, it was less competitive. The move brought forth a flurry of reaction from Giants players.

Why on gods green earth is Jalen Hurts not in the game — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) January 4, 2021

You play the game to win point blank period JJ Watt said it best the other day outside of how it effects us this just disrespectful to the game — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) January 4, 2021

Others were similarly distraught.

……. — Blake Martinez (@Big__Blake50) January 4, 2021

Even Giants players who haven’t played all year were upset by the move.

Can someone make it make sense to me what’s going on….? — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) January 4, 2021

Some were more direct in expressing their anger.

It’s never pleasant to have one’s season ended, especially when you’re relying on others for help. However, the reality is Jalen Hurts was 7-20 for 72 yards with a QBR of 44. 5 and losing when he got pulled from the game. Therefore, the idea that the Eagles were “on the winning track” with Hurts is extremely flawed.

As for the Giants, they won six games this year. One would be hard-pressed to find a less sympathetic case than a six-win football team upset that another bad football team lost and kept them out of the playoffs.

In any event, those Eagles-Giants games next year should be entertaining.