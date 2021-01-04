One of racing’s top jockeys, C.J. McMahon, has been arrested and charged with perpetrating an alleged drive-by shooting.

McMahon was arrested on Saturday and charged with a shooting in Lafayette, Louisiana, which reportedly occurred on December 27, according to TMZ Sports.

According to police records, McMahon was pulled over on Saturday for a routine traffic violation, but when officers ran his license, his name came up with an open warrant in connection with the Dec. 27 shooting.

A person reportedly involved in the shooting identified McMahon as the alleged shooter and a warrant had been taken out for the famed jockey.

Records also show that officers found illegal drugs in McMahon’s car.

The 2016 Oklahoma Derby winner was booked on drugs and weapons charges, hit with a charge of attempted murder in the second degree, and then posted bond on Sunday.

McMahon comes from a long line of racers and has more than 1,000 victories under his belt.

The jockey has not issued a statement about the arrest.

