LeBron James Says He Wants to Buy Atlanta Dream from Kelly Loeffler After Election Loss

NBA star LeBron James says he wants to put together an ownership group to buy the Atlanta Dream from Senator Kelly Loeffler (R, GA).

James announced this plan on Twitter Tuesday evening as it became apparent that Loeffler was going to lose her reelection bid against Democrat challenger Raphael Warnock.

Think I’m gone put together an ownership group for the The Dream. Whose in? #BlackVotesMatter✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/9wclgdED2w — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 6, 2021

Loeffler purchased the team, along with a partner, in 2011.

During the course of her reelection campaign, virtually the entire team protested against Loeffler and supported Warnock. Over the Summer, Dream players wore tee-shirts saying “Vote Warnock” on the front.

“When we realized what our owner was doing and how she was kind of using us and the Black Lives Matter movement for her political gain, we felt like we didn’t want to feel kind of lost as the pawns in this,” player Elizabeth Williams told the New York Times in August.

In July, Loeffler blasted Black Lives Matter as an organization founded on Marxist principles.

“There is no room for racism in this country. We cannot have it,” Loeffler said. “But there is an organization, different from the saying, an organization called Black Lives Matter founded on Marxist principles. Marxism supports socialism.”

James has worn a Black Lives Matter shirt on the court and has been among the most vocal advocates of the Black Lives Matter movement.