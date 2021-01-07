Packers’ Davante Adams on Unrest at Capitol: ‘Can’t Imagine the Casualties Had that Been BLM’

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams says he believes race played a role in the reaction of police to protesters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Adams claimed that if it had been Black Lives Matter marchers that broken into the building, there would have been “casualties.”

On Wednesday afternoon, a group of unruly marchers pushed their way into the Capitol building, scattering members of the police force that had been called out to keep people out of the building. Inside, Congress was meeting to certify the Electoral College voting results.

After the chaos at the Capital, Adams tweeted: “Can’t imagine the casualties there would be had that been BLM… Wtf is going on.”

Can’t imagine the casualties there would be had that been BLM… Wtf is going on. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) January 6, 2021

Of course, there has been more than a year of Black Lives Matter rioting occurring — and still occurring — all across the nation. Yet, in no case has there been the sort of mass casualties among the rioters that Adams hinted would have happened on Wednesday if the Trump marchers had been Black Lives Matter marchers, instead.

But, in point of fact, there was at least one casualty. According to officials, officers shot and killed a woman early in the breach of the capital grounds. Dustin Sternbeck, a spokesman for the D.C. police department, confirmed that the woman shot by officers had died, the Washington Post reported.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.