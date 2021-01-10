Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke became the focus of attacks over the weekend as leftists were reminded that he had been a supporter of President Donald Trump.

Heinecke started on short notice and played very well in Washington’s playoff loss against Tampa on Sunday night. However, in the wake of last week’s pro-Trump demonstrations in Washington D.C., many leftists took to social media to strike out at anyone who had been a supporter of the president, and over the weekend, it became Heinicke’s turn to face the attacks.

Former ESPN personality Jemele Hill signed onto the attacks with a “LOL” after leftist writer Tyler R. Tynes posted a tweet reminding fans that the player supported Trump.

Damn dog, Heineken hit Defund The Police wit the Spongebob meme pic.twitter.com/AEiF6oURdk — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) January 10, 2021

Many others quickly took up the attack, especially after his standout performance on Saturday:

Never forget that time Taylor Heinicke and I had a debate about Trump and he told me that $10 an hour was a livable wage, and then argued that being trump wasn’t a racist, just not politically correct https://t.co/QHIQrIzzGd pic.twitter.com/TdgLInyAtK — rev ev. black lives matter (@ESieges) January 9, 2021

We can’t have a SINGLE GOOD THING. Heinicke loves the Trump pal. — Kervephant 🐘 (@OutsiderKervin) January 10, 2021

That Heinicke a PROUD BOY Trump Supporter!! Every tweet and cheer and I had for this man, I take back. FOH! — IBeJoanin 🏾‍♂️ (@CooleyHigh40_) January 10, 2021

Rooted against Trumps’s friend Brady all night just to find out Taylor Heinicke is MAGA trash as well pic.twitter.com/ZYxSRUjh5q — Avin Das (@JimmySparkles) January 10, 2021

Attention all sports fans, Taylor Heinicke supported Trump and must now be hated! All acknowledgment of his on field performance must cease immediately. — Dan Pilkerton (@pilkyd) January 10, 2021

Taylor Heinicke defended Trump’s racist attack on AOC and the squad as “sticking up for himself” and found it “refreshing.” Taylor said AOC and the squad play “the race card,” but Trump doesn’t mean to come across as racist. h/t @ESieges pic.twitter.com/wMvYNWWkjc — Resist Programming (@RzstProgramming) January 10, 2021

Still, former NFL player Torrey Smith jumped in to defend Heinicke. Smith insisted that Heinicke is not a blind Trumper.

“Taylor Heinicke doesn’t support Trump. He was ignorant as hell when it came to understanding the protest/riots and why everything was happening. His perspective was trash (like a lot of people I know personally) I was actually had a conversation with him about it on the phone,” Smith wrote.

Taylor Heinicke doesn’t support Trump. He was ignorant as hell when it came to understanding the protest/riots and why everything was happening. His perspective was trash (like a lot of people I know personally) I was actually had a conversation with him about it on the phone. https://t.co/eNUK4uc9Tr — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 10, 2021

