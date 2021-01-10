Report: PGA to Strip Trump Bedminster of 2022 PGA Championship

The Professional Golfers’ Association has decided to move forward with a plan to strip the Trump National Golf Course at Bedminster of its 2022 PGA Championship.

“The odds that ’22’s PGA Championship will happen as scheduled in New Jersey are about as good as the chances of you or I winning it,” Golfweek’s Eamon Lynch wrote on Saturday. “Moving its major from Trump National has been debated internally at the PGA for more than two years, but executives have been reluctant to antagonize a famously vindictive man who controls the Internal Revenue Service. Such concerns melt away in 10 days, if not sooner.”

Bedminster, located in New Jersey, has been called the “Summer White House” due to the president’s regular visits there.

In September, Trump Bedminster proudly trumpeted the planned event.

We are ecstatic to announce that the Wanamaker Trophy has arrived to Trump Bedminster. We are officially ready for the 2022 PGA Championship! #2022pgachampionship #pgachampionship #trumpgolf #trumpbedminster pic.twitter.com/kijdvjSRjG — Trump Bedminster (@TrumpBedminster) September 24, 2020

The PGA’s move against the planned Bedminster event represents the sports world’s most significant move against the president. A move that comes amid moves by Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube, to completely platform the president and tens of thousands of other conservatives after protesters, many of whom support the president, stormed barricades at the Capitol on Wednesday.

The president is also facing a second impeachment effort led by House Democrats. Also, on Sunday, Speaker Pelosi announced that the House will vote on Monday or Tuesday on a resolution that will call on Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and “remove Trump.”