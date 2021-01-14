State of New York Won’t Lift 10 PM Bar, Restaurant Curfew for Bills Game

The State of New York, apparently still convinced the coronavirus doesn’t really start until 10 PM, is refusing to lift its 10 PM bar and restaurant curfew for Saturday night’s Bills game.

The Bills will face the Ravens on Saturday night in the NFL’s Divisional Playoff round. A night that will be the biggest night the Bills and City of Buffalo have had in a very long time. It would also be a huge night for Buffalo’s bars and restaurants, but the late start for the game and the state’s refusal to alter the curfew will deprive them of that much needed financial win.

“The fact is the CDC has specifically pointed to indoor dining as a higher-risk activity, and this policy is a commonsense way to reduce the risk of exposure,” a Health Department official told the Buffalo News. “As much as we feel for restaurants in Buffalo and as much as we want to let fans watch the game at bars, we won’t sacrifice public health.”

Governor Cuomo allowed 6,700 Bills fans to attend last week’s Wild-Card game against the Colts. Another 6,700 fans will be permitted to attend this weekend’s game. When Cuomo announced that he was going to attend last weekend’s game, tens of thousands of Bills fans signed a petition saying Cuomo was not welcome.

The governor ended up not attending the game.

Maybe it’s time for Buffalo’s bars and restaurants to start a petition?