Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Chad Wheeler was arrested in Seattle on Saturday and booked under suspicion of felony domestic violence, according to reports.

Wheeler, 27, was reportedly booked at the King County Jail in Seattle over the weekend and released on a $400,000 bond on Tuesday, according to USA Today.

Police records say that a woman called to report an assault in which she was “being killed.” Police report finding the woman with a dislocated shoulder and numerous bruises and abrasions. She was also reportedly bleeding. Officers took the woman to a local hospital for treatment.

A police report said that investigators allege that Wheeler broke into a bathroom in which the woman had taken refuge, and he was standing there in the room with the woman when police arrived. He was also deemed “uncooperative” by responding officers.

Police also said that the woman accused Wheeler of strangling her into unconsciousness. And when she later regained consciousness, she claimed Wheeler told her, “Wow, you’re alive?”

The police report noted that Wheeler was on bipolar medication at the time of the incident.

The Seattle Seahawks released a terse message to the Seattle Times reading, “We are aware of the situation and still gathering information.”

Wheeler, a restricted free agent, played in five games for Seattle in 2020. He first joined the NFL in 2017 when he played for one season with the New York Giants. He was also a First Team All-Pac-12 in 2016 as a student at the University of Southern California, where he was rated a three-star recruit.

