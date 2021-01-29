‘It’s Not That Important’: Barry Bonds Unbothered by Hall of Fame Snub

If you’re looking for someone to be upset about not getting voted into the Hall of Fame, don’t waste your time talking to Barry Bonds.

Major League Baseball’s all-time home run leader was asked about his thoughts on yet another Hall of Fame snub while distributing meals to needy families in San Bruno, California. According to Bonds, it’s not something he worries about.

“I don’t ever hear about it unless someone tells me,” Bonds told reporters while passing out meals at Second Harvest.

“I really don’t. I don’t track it. I don’t do any of that. All I do right now is live my life day to day. And right now, I want to do something very special for people that are in need, and that’s the most important thing.

“I’m not that important. This is way more important than the Hall of Fame right now.”

Barry Bonds spent the day donating money and loading cars with Second Harvest. The Hall of Fame? He says he's not tracking that. "I'm not that important." #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/kFfQwEDDwY — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) January 28, 2021

The chances of Bonds getting voted into the HOF, not that he cares, apparently, aren’t very good. He has one more year of eligibility. However, Hall of Fame induction requires appearing on 75% of the voter’s ballots. Despite increasing his share of the vote to 61.8% this year, it’s unlikely the former Giant will pick-up enough next year to get in.

In addition to Bonds, Roger Clemens, Sammy Sosa, and Curt Schilling, were all denied Hall of Fame access.