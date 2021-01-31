WATCH: Man Runs into Middle of Horse Race in New Zealand

Horse Racing
Julian Herbert/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

A man with a death wish or warped sense of humor or both ran onto the track during a live horse race in New Zealand this weekend.

The incident came during the eighth race of the Wellington Cup on Friday. Words will only fail to describe what actually happened, so just see for yourself.

And there you have it.

The reaction was not slow to come.

“He was lucky he didn’t get run over,” jockey Danielle Johnson said. “Most of us didn’t see him until late.”

The man was later arrested for “criminal nuisance, in doing an act endangering public safety.”

