WATCH: Maskless Fans Duke it Out at Rockets-Spurs Game

Masks and social distancing requirements were discarded with great zeal on Saturday night, as fans brawled at the Spurs-Rockets game.

This fan fight stands apart from most, in that some actually competent striking was involved. Most of that coming from the guy decked out in white.

Wild scenes in the Rockets-Spurs game.pic.twitter.com/AqMPFxM418 — Wager Street (@WagerStreet) February 7, 2021

Despite the relevant competence in striking shown by the guy dressed as an orderly at an insane asylum, his strikes apparently weren’t impressive enough to make the blond kid even flinch despite taking several hits.

The fight, plus the blatant disregard for Covid protocol, will probably result in these fans not being among the few allowed to attend games for the rest of the season.

The Rockets lost the game 111-106.