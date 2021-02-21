Florida Atlantic freshman Caleb Pendleton got a great start to his baseball career by smashing a grand slam in both of his first two collegiate at-bats.

Indeed, Pendleton didn’t just hit a grand slam in two at-bats in a row, but in the first two times he ever stepped up to the plate in an official college game, Outkick reported.

ὄ WATCH as @FAUBaseball's Caleb Pendleton hits not one, but TWO GRAND SLAMS IN ONE INNING 😶 …did we mention these were the true freshman's first two collegiate at-bats? #SCTop10 | @SportsCenter | @ESPNAssignDesk | @notthefakeSVP | #TheCUSAWay pic.twitter.com/YcJFs7FRXn — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) February 21, 2021

“The second one, it didn’t really feel real running around first base,” Pendleton said after the game.

He went on to say that the whole thing is like a dream.

“Nothing I could ever dream of,” he continued. “That’s definitely more than I ever thought would happen to prepare for today. I never thought I’d be going up for my third at-bat with two grand slams already. That was pretty cool.”

Pendleton hit two flyouts and struck out for his next three appearances at the plate.

He also joked that since he didn’t check his social media after the game and before speaking to the media, it will be “crazy” to see it all.

“I’ll have to lay in bed tonight and look at all the notifications and stuff,” he insisted.

As he finished his high school days, Pendleton was rated Florida’s third-best catcher by Perfect Game and was twice named a PG Preseason All-American.

