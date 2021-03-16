Tiger Woods Released from Hospital, Continuing Recovery from Car Crash

March 16 (UPI) — Golf star Tiger Woods said Tuesday he has returned to his South Florida home to continue recovering from a single-vehicle accident last month that left him with serious leg injuries.

In a statement posted on social media, the 45-year-old Woods said he is “so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.”

Woods was involved in the single-vehicle rollover crash Feb. 23 in Southern California. The 15-time major champion suffered multiple “open fractures” to his lower right leg and had a rod put in his tibia. He also had screws and pins inserted in his foot and ankle during the emergency surgery.

Later that week, Woods was transferred from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was hospitalized for a total of three weeks as a result of the crash.

“Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center,” Woods said in his

statement Tuesday. “You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough.

“I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.”

Authorities are still investigating the cause of Woods’ crash that occurred near the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. Officials previously said they won’t pursue charges against Woods.