Outside the Waistband: Reliable Leather Carry in a Kydex World

Numerous US-based companies make high-quality leather holsters that provide a beautiful, durable hostler option amid what is largely otherwise a Kydex holster world.

Businesses like Galco Gunleather, DeSantis Holsters, 1791 Gun Leather, MJB Gun Leather, Tucker Gun Leather, and others, are making holsters that last and provide all-day carry comfort.

Here is the Glock 17 Gen 5 in a Galco OWB leather holster. It evenly disperses the weight of the pistol while holding it close to the body, making it easy to cover the full-sized gun with a jacket or shirt when carrying.

Here is the Sig Sauer P2022 in a DeSantis Speed Scabbard holster, which provides all-day carry comfort with a retention adjustment, allowing the concealed carrier to adjust how tightly the pistol locks into the holster.

Here is the Ruger LCR in a 1791 Gun Leather OWB holster. The holster holds the LCR firmly against the body and looks good doing it.

Here is the wildly popular Heckler and Koch VP9 with an X-Tech Tactical magazine extension in a MJB Gun Leather holster. Even with the mag extension–allowing the pistol to hold 21 rounds–the weight of the gun is properly distributed via the width of the MJB holster.

Here is the Sig Sauer Emperor Scorpion in a Tucker Gun Leather OWB holster. This holster has a Kydex insert under the leather, ensuring the holster retains its shape and ability to lock the full-sized 1911 in day after day, year after year.

OWB holsters also afford the option for open carry, in states where open carry is legal. This provides an added degree of versatility for those who choose to carry their firearm in leather.

