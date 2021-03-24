High School Football Team Blasted for Using Anti-Semitic Terms for Audibles

A Massachusetts high school football team is taking criticism for using words anti-semitic terms for calling audibles.

On Monday, Duxbury Public Schools superintendent John Antonucci admitted that members of the Duxbury High School football team had used words with “religious connotations” while calling audibles on the field, the New York Post reported.

Antonucci noted that the words were not directed at opposing players but would not specify which words were used by the Duxbury players. However, sources claim that the words included “Auschwitz,” “rabbi,” and “dreidel.”

“It is important to note that while the players clearly demonstrated poor judgment, the responsibility for this incident also lies with the adults overseeing the program,” Antonucci added. “In short, this was a systemic failure.”

Anti-Defamation League of New England Executive Director Robert Tresta was less than impressed by the school district’s statement.

“It’s deeply hurtful to the Jewish community to learn that the plays somehow connect to the Holocaust and Judaism,” Trestan said according to the Post. “This is a really serious situation. There are indications of systemic failure both on and off the field.”

Trestan went on to call for a “full-scale independent investigation” of the incident, adding that the anti-Semitic calls were in use for “quite some time” before becoming public.

Duxbury coach David Maimaron apologized for the use of the words, saying, “Using the term was careless, unnecessary and most importantly hurtful on its face — inexcusable. The staff and the team have been transparent and cooperative with the administration during this time, and we have taken responsibility for the incident.”

It is expected that the district will fire Miamaron from the school’s football team.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.