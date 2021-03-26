WATCH: Star Ski Jumper Badly Injured After Terrifying Crash

A Norwegian professional ski jumper was injured and remains in serious condition after crashing to the ground and rolling down the side of a mountain during a competition.

The incident occurred when Tande, 27, was competing in a World Cup event in Slovenia.

I'm so worried about Daniel Andre Tande. I hope he'll get better soon and come out alive. When I saw it, shivers ran through me #skijumpingfamily pic.twitter.com/lh4zg7xKlp — Evelyn (@EwciaFr) March 25, 2021

Medical staff raced to the bottom of the hill to meet Tande. The pro skier was taken from the bottom of the hill on a stretcher and airlifted to a hospital.

“Tande is a former sky flying world champion and also won Olympic gold in the team event at Pyeongchang 2018,” the New York Post reports.

Tande’s career-best jump came on the same hill where his violent crash took place this week.

The leader of the Norwegian Ski Jumping Team, Clas Brede Brathen, says that Tande’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.