Aaron Rodgers to Guest-Host ‘Jeopardy’ for Two Weeks

AP Photo/Don Wright
Dylan Gwinn

Packers signal-caller and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers has found offseason employment: He’s going to guest-host Jeopardy for two weeks starting on April 5.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news on Wednesday:

Rodgers is no stranger to the Jeopardy stage, in 2015 he defeated astronaut Mark Kelly and Kevin O’Leary of Shark Tank on Celebrity Jeopardy.

Rodgers, who considered longtime Jeopardy host Alex Trebek one of his “idols” when he was growing up, posted a heartfelt tweet after Trebek’s passing last year.

“Along with Rodgers, some of the celebrities slated to take on guest-hosting duties include actress Mayim Bialik, talk show host Dr. Oz, and television news anchors Katie Couric and Anderson Cooper,” Bleacher Report reported.

No full-time host for the show has been named.

The 2021 season will be Rodgers’ 17th year in the NFL.

