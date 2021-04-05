Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has declined to throw the first pitch at the Texas Ranger’s home opener and declined to participate in any Major League Baseball (MLB) events after the league announced plans to relocate their All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to Georgia’s newly passed election integrity law.

“Major League Baseball adopted what has turned out to be a false narrative about the election law reforms in Georgia, and, based on that false narrative, moved the MLB All-Star game from Atlanta,” Abbott said in a statement.

“It is shameful that America’s pastime is not only being influenced by partisan political politics but also perpetuating false political narratives.” Adding, “This decision does not diminish the deep respect I have for the Texas Rangers baseball organization, which is outstanding from top to bottom.”

I was looking forward to throwing out the first pitch at the Texas Rangers' home opening game until @MLB adopted what has turned out to be a false narrative about Georgia's election law reforms. It is shameful that America's pastime is being influenced by partisan politics. pic.twitter.com/pNJApYBHpw — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 5, 2021

Perhaps even more importantly, Abbott said that he would “not participate” in any MLB events. Nor will the state of Texas offer to host the MLB All-Star Game “or any other MLB events.”

The MLB relocating from Atlanta is projected to cost the city as much as $190 million in revenue, hurting Atlanta’s majority black population that is just overcoming the Chinese pandemic.

The news of the relocation plans also come amid Breitbart News reporting that MLB operates a player Development Center in Communist China which focuses “on academics, baseball, and the social and cultural development of each of the participants to come through the doors.”

The initiative sheds light on MLB’s preferences and orientation, as they oppose in America a Georgia integrity law that limits the number and location of drop boxes, reforms voter ID requirements, and modernizes the state’s voter rolls while doing business with China, a communist country with an unfortunate human rights record.

Breitbart News reported, the United States “has accused China of perpetrating genocide against their Muslim minority Uyghur population.”