According to a report from Fox Business Network’s Charles Gasparino, sources inside Major League Baseball claim that Commissioner Rob Manfred “blindsided” MLB owners with “at least” the “timing” of his decision to pull the All-Star Game from Atlanta. Moreover, Gasparino’s report claims that Manfred spoke with defeated 2018 Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams before he decided to move the game.

Gasparino hit Twitter on Wednesday to deliver the report:

SCOOP: @MLB sources say owners were blindsided at least by the timing of @RobManfred's decision to pull the All-Star game from Atlanta. Also said his decision came after speaking w @staceyabrams, which is odd since she has now said she's against the boycott. Story developing — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) April 7, 2021

The report is puzzling since Abrams has consistently and publicly claimed that she opposed the game being taken away from Atlanta. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp recently slammed Abrams as the “biggest flip-flopper since John Kerry” for her sudden plea for people not to boycott Georgia.

Gasparino had several more scoop tweets for Wednesday, too.

The FBN reporter also said that he has heard that MLB executives now fear a major backlash over Manfred’s decision to punish Georgia. Gasparino also reports that the league is desperately backtracking to figure out ways to make sure minorities in Atlanta are not financially harmed by moving the All-Star Game to Colorado.

Also hearing @MLB working on a possible "solution" to after criticism that moving the All Star game out of Atl will be devastating to minority businesses will address that as well now @FoxBusiness https://t.co/UhQBoVn4d7 — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) April 7, 2021

Gasparino had one last thought on Stacy Abrams ham-handed comments over the All-Star Game:

What doesnt add up about @staceyabrams criticism of moving All-Star game out of Atlanta: She was initially partnering w @KingJames organization @morethanavote to oppose GA voter law. @morethanavote supports MLB decision to move out of Atl. Has she relayed her concerns to LeBron? — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) April 7, 2021

Still, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution’s Greg Bluestein, some insiders say that Abrams did ask MLB not to move the All-Star game:

I’m told that @staceyabrams spoke to an @MLB senior adviser and “strongly” urged the league to keep the All-Star game in Atlanta before the decision to yank the event. She also argued against a boycott before MLB’s move in a @USATODAY op-ed and @AJC interview last week. #gapol — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) April 7, 2021

