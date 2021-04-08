Lance Armstrong’s oldest son has been accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in 2018, an allegation that Armstrong’s legal representation denies.

Luke Armstrong, now 21, is accused of driving the girl to his father’s home in 2018 and assaulting her there. Luke Armstrong was 18 at the time, according to the arrest affidavit.

According to the New York Post:

His accuser reported the incident to police last November, alleging the assault happened after a party when Luke picked her up because she had been drinking, the report said. She claimed not to remember the drive, but woke up as Luke was allegedly sexually assaulting her on a couch at his dad’s home. Luke allegedly admitted to having sex with his accuser in a phone call with her last December, the affidavit says.

However, Armstrong lawyer Randy Leavitt claims that the sexual relationship was consensual and strongly denies any assault.

“What occurred three years ago in high school was not a crime and was not a sexual assault,” Leavitt explained to KXAN news. “It was a consensual relationship then and continued consensually between two young people with both ultimately going their separate ways.

“It wasn’t a one-time thing,” Leavitt said. “They had something of a relationship going on for a brief period of time.”

According to the affidavit, several people who knew the alleged victim told the Austin Police Department that the girl indicated she had been assaulted. However, the affidavit also discloses that at least one person told the police that the sexual relationship was consensual.

Luke Armstrong was arrested Tuesday and released on bond, according to KXAN. He was charged with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.