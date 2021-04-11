University of Central Florida Puts Players’ Twitter Handles on Jerseys for Spring Game

Football players for the University of Central Florida Knights hit the field Saturday with their Twitter handles on their jerseys instead of their names.

Coach Gus Malzahn and his staff call the new practice jerseys a sign of the “future.”

“We have a chance to be the future, and we’re a program that’s going up,” Malzahn said, according to ESPN. “I’m blessed to come in here at the right time. Everything’s starting to line up, and I think everybody feels it. We’ve just got to do it now, but the exciting thing is it’s capable of being done.”

Twitter handles on the back of every jersey today! #ChargeOn https://t.co/ncZXatygIs — UCF_Equipment (@UCF_Equipment) April 10, 2021

Malzahn joined the Knights in December after an eight-year stint as head coach of Auburn.

Last week in an interview with ESPN, coach Malzahn described his new post as a “Chip-on-the-shoulder program, chip-on-the-shoulder coach.” He added, “This place allows me to be me.”

UCF is not the first college team to put Twitter handles on Jerseys. Temple University gave it a try way back in 2018.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.