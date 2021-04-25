WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Sets Guinness Record with 600-Foot Catch from Helicopter

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski set a world record by catching a football that was dropped from a helicopter hovering 600 feet above him.

On Saturday, Gronkowski put his name in the Guinness Book of World Records for catching the 600-foot-long pass.

It apparently wasn’t an easy task, either. Gronkowski muffed the catch on his first two attempts.

But on the third ball drop, the Gronk was able to take full possession of the ball, setting the record.

“Every time you step on the field, you’ve got to raise the bar to another level, baby,” Gronkowski told the team. “And I just raised that bar to this level.”

As soon as he caught the ball, the scoreboard flashed “WORLD RECORD BROKEN!!!”

Naturally, the new record holder executed his famous Gronk spike.

