LAPD Union Asks NBA to Investigate LeBron over Tweet Targeting Cop

The Los Angeles Police Protective League (LAPPL), the union representing LAPD officers, has asked the NBA to investigate LeBron James over his tweet targeting a Columbus cop.

James came under intense fire last Wednesday after he posted a pic of a police officer present at the Ma’Khia Bryant shooting with a caption that read, “YOU’RE NEXT.”

James quickly deleted the tweet, but a screenshot remains.

During an interview on the Ingraham Angle, Detective James McBride, a member of the Los Angeles Police Protective League Board of Directors, says the NBA should get involved.

“LeBron James sent that tweet out to over fifty million followers to incite violence is basically what that tweet did,” McBride told Ingraham.

“…No officer wants to take a life, but I’ll tell you one thing, that officer saved a life and he’s a hero,” McBride said.

The NBA is unlikely to agree to McBride’s request. The Association did not punish James for his tweet.