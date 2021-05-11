Pittsburg Stealers linebacker Devin Bush seemed angered Tuesday by Tim Tebow signing an NFL contract before Colin Kaepernick.

“Tebow got a job before kaepernick. Wait til we play Jacksonville,” he tweeted.

After receiving backlash for his comment, he tweeted, “And if you a fan talking that. Go get a helmet and some pads I’ll do you dirty @ yo local park. Btw has nothing to do with the whole race, protest thing. Just competitor vs competitor.”

😂😂Tebow got a job before kaepernick. Wait til we play Jacksonville💤💤💤💤 — Devin Bush ll (@_Dbush11) May 11, 2021

Tebow reportedly signed a one-year contract Tuesday with a team that hired his former college football coach, Urban Myers. Together they two national championships, along with Tebow winning the 2017 Heisman Trophy.

Tebow was then drafted in the first round by the Denver Broncos and won a playoff game, compiling a 8-6 record as a starter. He was later traded to the New York Jets.

Kaepernick, on the other hand, quarterbacked a super bowl losing team before being benched for poor play. After he was benched, he initiated kneeling during the National Anthem to protest social justice causes. Kaepernick, who signed with Nike in 2011 but remained relatively unused by the athletic apparel and footwear giant for years, became the face of the company’s “Just Do It” ad campaign after gaining national prominence for protesting the national anthem.

Kaepernick has not played a snap in the NFL since the end of the 2016 season.