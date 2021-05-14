Moving Truck Driver Sues Buccaneers’ Antonio Brown for Assault and Battery

A truck driver has just filed suit against Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown, accusing the player of assault and battery for a confrontation in January of last year.

Truck driver Anton Tumanov filed the lawsuit on Wednesday in connection with the alleged assault. Brown was originally arrested after the incident where he was charged with assaulting the moving truck driver transporting his belongings from California to his home in Florida. It was alleged that Brown threw rocks at the truck and struck the driver, ESPN reported.

Tumanov is seeking more than $30,000 in damages and claims he “met with resistance and violence” and a refusal to pay. Tumanov alleges that he suffered severe bodily injuries and mental anguish because of the incident.

The moving company that the man works for also sued Brown. Amerimoving LLC sued Brown in September, seeking damages of more than $30,000, alleging trespassing and breach of contract for not paying their bill for the moving expenses.

Brown played in the NFL for nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before being traded to the Oakland Raiders in 2019. The Raiders released Brown due to his chaotic off-field antics. He was quickly signed by the New England Patriots but was quickly cut after he was hit with another charge of sexual assault in September. Despite all the turmoil, the Buccaneers gave Brown a one-year deal in October of last year. But he was cleared from the suspension list until the following month.

