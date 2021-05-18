University of Florida Announces Full Capacity Games at ‘The Swamp’

The University of Florida has announced that it will be back to full capacity for games at The Swamp, as the school puts an end to its coronavirus restrictions.

The school announced that its September 4 game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium — also known as “The Swamp” — will end its restrictions on crowd sizes for this coming home opener as well as all games going forward, Fox reported.

“We will resume full in-person participation in athletic and other activities on our campuses, including fan participation in stadiums and arenas,” the school said in a press release on Monday.

The stadium seats more than 88,000 fans.

Those not vaccinated are still encouraged to wear masks at The Swamp, following CDC guidelines.

The school also noted that it will be returning to full-in person classwork by June 28.

The Florida Gators will face Florida Atlantic University on September 4, South Florida on the 11th, and reigning national champion Alabama on Sept. 18.

