‘I’m Unbreakable’: Pregnant Woman Blasted for Squatting 315 lbs. During 3rd Trimester

A pregnant professional fitness trainer has sparked controversy on social media after she posted video of herself squatting 315 lbs. mere weeks before her due date.

Yanyah Milutinovic, a fitness trainer and native of Sweden who is now living in New York, received significant backlash online after video of her deadlifting 315 lbs. made the rounds.

Most of the critical commenters did not hold back.

“If I was your husband I would have you arrested you clout hungry h—,” one commenter wrote.

“This isn’t it sis…You’re putting your baby’s life in danger,” another admonished.

However, for Milutinovic’, the rantings of the “ass-clowns” don’t bother her at all.

“Those little ass-clowns on Instagram can’t stop me from doing what I do,” Milutinović told the New York Post. “I’m unbreakable.”

The Swedish native of Finnish and Serbian descent continued, “People online think I’m working out for Instagram fame or for vanity because I want to look good. But for me that couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Milutinovic’ responded to her detractors by stressing how she was living her life according to how she wanted to live it, not according to them.

“Imagine if I would have lived my life the way that they would want me to, and that I allowed comments like these to break me down?” she wrote.

“Or dictate my decisions to live a healthy life for myself and my unborn child? I am confident, strong, knowledgeable and in tune with myself and my growing child.”

Milutinovic’ then backed that up with scientific data citing the health benefits of exercise for pregnant women.

“There are so many health benefits to exercise for the mother and the growing child,” she explained. “Research has shown that women who are active during pregnancy have children with higher IQs.”

She also said that her baby had been medically tested.

“We did a genetic test of the baby, and he passed with flying colors,” Milutinović wrote. “He’s actually a little bit bigger than other babies at this stage.”

Milutinovic’ has a three-year-old child with her husband, Risel Martinez, a New York City police officer.