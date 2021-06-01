CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos Change Name to Elks Due to Racial Issues

The team, formerly known as the Edmonton Eskimos, will be known as the Elks after the team changed their name due to concerns over racism.

In July, shortly after the then-Washington Redskins announced that they would change their name, the Edmonton Eskimos announced that they would change theirs due to concerns that the current team name is a racial slur.

On Tuesday, the team revealed that they have settled on a name. The team will now be known as the Elks.

As TMZ Sports reports:

Since the team was founded in 1949, Edmonton used the name ‘Eskimos’ — but over the past few years, there was a public outcry from Inuit groups and leaders who said the name was racist … and sponsors threatened to walk if the team didn’t make a change. … The team revealed it had explored other options like the Evergreens, Elements, Eclipse, Evergolds, Eagles and Elkhounds … but ultimately felt the Elk was the best choice.

The Elks now join a larger movement to get away from Native American mascots. In addition to the Washington Football Team dropping “Redskins,” the Cleveland Indians have also announced that they will change their name.