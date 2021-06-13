WATCH: Suns and Nuggets Fans Duke It Out in Denver

Things turned ugly in the stands at Ball Arena as fans engaged in a vicious fistfight during Game 3 of the NBA semifinals on Friday night.

It appears that the fight erupted over some sharp team rivalry comments when a Suns fan taunted two Nuggets fans by yelling out “Suns in 4!” as the Nuggets fans were preparing to leave the stands, according to Fox 31.

One of the Nuggets fans turned back and dumped his remaining beer on the Suns fan, one eyewitness claimed.

In short order, fists began to fly. However, according to the video, the Suns fan wearing a black Steve Nash Suns jersey got the better of the Nuggets in the Jamal Murray jersey who tried a sneak attack that didn’t get him very far.

The two bloodied Nuggets fans soon beat a quick retreat.

Several videos have begun going viral showing the fight from several vantage points.

I was sitting right next to them when it went down 👊🏼 Here’s what happened: pic.twitter.com/YUj5jpwt5e — 🕊 (@cbj3000) June 12, 2021

At least one video shows the police arriving on the scene too late to stop the Nuggets fans from leaving.

NBA MVP and Nuggets center Nikola Jokic did his best, but the Suns still won, putting Denver in an 0-3 hole.

