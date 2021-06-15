Canceled! Turner Told Charles Barkley Not Allowed to Say ‘Big Ol’ Women’

NBA star and sports commentator Charles Barkley says that the corporate cancel culture at Turner Sports is shutting him down.

Barkley appeared on Washington, D.C.’s “The Fan” radio on Monday and revealed that the suits at Turner are clamping down on his usual jocular style, especially where it concerns his 15-year running joke with San Antonio, Texas; and their “big ol’ women.”

“If you crack a joke the wrong way,” Barkley told the hosts, “they’re like, ‘Oh, no, no, no, you crossed the line.’ I mean, they won’t even let me talk about San Antonio anymore when I’m always talking about their big ole women down in San Antonio.”

Barkley went on, saying, “They’re like, ‘Charles, we got one lady [who] wrote an article.’ “I’m like, ‘First of all, I didn’t call anybody personally fat in San Antonio; I was just joking around. … We’ve been having fun with this for probably 10–15 years. We go to San Antonio; the people are having a blast with it. The people in San Antonio had T-shirts made up.”

Barkley went on to slam the leftist cancel culture:

“You can’t even have fun nowadays without these characters trying to get you canceled and things like that,” he continued. “I’m trying to hang on for another couple of years until I’m 60, and then they can kiss my ass. I’m only working until 60. I’ve already told them that. I’m not working until the day I die. That’s just stupid. And if I don’t have enough money by now, I’m an idiot, anyway. They should fire me, anyway.

“That’s all we ever talk about behind the scenes like, ‘Yo, man, be careful going in this direction.’ I’m like, ‘Yo, man, we can’t even have fun anymore.’ We’ve had fun all these years and now all of a sudden in the last year and a half, everybody is trying to get everybody fired and it really sucks,” Barkley concluded.

Did you miss any part of Grant & Danny's double dip with NBA Hall of Famer and @NBAonTNT Analyst Charles Barkley? Catch the full two segments HERE and on the @Audacy Apphttps://t.co/LtEw8Luvmk — 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) June 15, 2021

It looks like Barkley has had enough.

