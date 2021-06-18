Bills’ Cole Beasley Furious Over NFL’s ‘Crazy’ Coronavirus Rules

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley is furious that the NFL is still implementing its “crazy” coronavirus rules even as nearly every U.S. state is now fully open for business.

The NFL updated its coronavirus policies this week, but heavy restrictions remain on players who are not vaccinated. The rules were agreed upon by the National Football Players Association, as well, and that fact drew Beasley’s ire.

“This is crazy,” Beasley tweeted. “Did we vote on this? I stay in the hotel. We still have meetings. We will all be together. Vaccinated players can go out the hotel and bring covid back to where I am. So what does it matter if I stay in the hotel now? 100 percent immune with vaccination? No.”

He went on to insist that the players union is not representing the players.

“The player association is a joke. Call it something different. It’s not for the players. Everyone gives me the 98 percent of people who are vaccinated don’t get covid again. The odds of me getting in the NFL and playing for 10 years are lower than that and I’m here,” the Bills player added.

“So what are we really talking about?” he asked. ” I understand completely why the NFL is doing this. It gives them back the freedom to make the most money as possible again if everyone is vaccinated. But will anyone fight for the players or nah?”

The new rules maintain restrictions on non-vaccinated players but give vaccinated players full rein.

This week’s tweets are not the first time Beasley has criticized the league’s approach to the coronavirus. In May, Beasley mocked the left’s favorite coronavirus doctor when Anthony Fauci claimed that even vaccinated people needed to keep wearing masks indoors.

Beasley is not the lone NFL player to criticize vaccines and virus policies. This week, the Bengals’ Joe Mixon blasted the league for the same new virus policies that Beasley commented upon.

