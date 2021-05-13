Leftists Triggered After Bills’ Cole Beasley Mocks Fauci

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley mocked Dr. Anthony Fauci after the purported coronavirus expert told Americans that it is safe for vaccinated people to stop wearing masks outdoors.

Beasley posted a snide tweet on Thursday in reply to Fauci’s proclamation. The comment came in reply to a tweet by CNN reading, “Dr. Anthony Fauci says that people vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks outside. ‘We’ve got to make that transition,’ he says.”

To that message, Beasley noted that he already goes without a mask in public. “I do that without being vaccinated. Is this illegal now?” he wrote.

I do that without being vaccinated. Is this illegal now? https://t.co/LvWSwEfoAK — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) May 13, 2021

Naturally, Beasley became an immediate target of left-wing journalists and others for his anti-mask sentiment.

One sports journalist posted a tweet accusing Beasley of being one of the reasons the Bills “miss[ed] their Super Bowl window because their QB and slot WR start what turns out to be the only NFL COVID outbreak of the 2021 season.”

Beasley answered that tweet saying, “I could miss the super bowl without getting COVID just because my contract tracer showed I was near a person who tested positive for longer than 10 min even if I’m wearing a mask around them. And then that test could turn out being a false positive later.”

I could miss the super bowl without getting COVID just because my contract tracer showed I was near a person who tested positive for longer than 10 min. Even if I’m wearing a mask around them. And then that test could turn out being a false positive later. https://t.co/Mwb2lpzW59 — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) May 13, 2021

Buffalo made it to the AFC Championship in 2020 even after being hit with that coronavirus outbreak in October.

Tanier was far from the only Twitter user to attack Beasley.

What kind of critical thought were you actually expecting from Josh Allen and Cole Beasley? — James Kurdziel (@JamesRadio) May 13, 2021

Oh no Cole Beasley. Gotta think before hitting send on this app 😂😂😂 — Rob Quinn (@RobQuinn619) May 13, 2021

holy shit. there are adults with college educations defending Cole Beasley — Phil (@dynastysociety_) May 13, 2021

I wondered why Cole Beasley was trending today. Why did I look? pic.twitter.com/NAR8FSrZwt — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) May 13, 2021

i wouldn’t mind seeing Cole Beasley get lit up on a crossing route this season https://t.co/YWd70E4Txk — Ivan (@ivancanfield) May 13, 2021

Beasley also replied to several other Twitter users who attacked him.

Until we all share the same opinion or belief we are considered ignorant. I don’t understand. You feel how you feel and I respect that. It doesn’t always make me wrong or a bad person cause I don’t agree with you. — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) May 13, 2021

If you get vaccinated you are good? So if I don’t i shouldn’t pass it on to you regardless, right? — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) May 13, 2021

I can’t wait for when y’all tell me how dumb and stupid I am when I’m walking around in the real world. Oh wait…that never happens. — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) May 13, 2021

