Leftists Triggered After Bills’ Cole Beasley Mocks Fauci

Cole Beasley
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley mocked Dr. Anthony Fauci after the purported coronavirus expert told Americans that it is safe for vaccinated people to stop wearing masks outdoors.

Beasley posted a snide tweet on Thursday in reply to Fauci’s proclamation. The comment came in reply to a tweet by CNN reading, “Dr. Anthony Fauci says that people vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks outside. ‘We’ve got to make that transition,’ he says.”

To that message, Beasley noted that he already goes without a mask in public. “I do that without being vaccinated. Is this illegal now?” he wrote.

Naturally, Beasley became an immediate target of left-wing journalists and others for his anti-mask sentiment.

One sports journalist posted a tweet accusing Beasley of being one of the reasons the Bills “miss[ed] their Super Bowl window because their QB and slot WR start what turns out to be the only NFL COVID outbreak of the 2021 season.”

Beasley answered that tweet saying, “I could miss the super bowl without getting COVID just because my contract tracer showed I was near a person who tested positive for longer than 10 min even if I’m wearing a mask around them. And then that test could turn out being a false positive later.”

Buffalo made it to the AFC Championship in 2020 even after being hit with that coronavirus outbreak in October.

Tanier was far from the only Twitter user to attack Beasley.

Beasley also replied to several other Twitter users who attacked him.

